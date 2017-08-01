Justin Bieber Reunites With Dad After Months Apart Amidst Tour Cancellation & More Drama

Justin Bieber got a much-needed break from his recent drama by spending quality time with his dad, Jeremy Bieber. The duo reportedly haven’t seen each other in months, and they had a blast together in LA!

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber, 23, has gone through some remarkable events in the past month. He cancelled his international Purpose tour almost immediately after announcing new dates, citing his need to get closer to god. He also got into a scary car accident in Los Angeles, accidentally hitting a paparazzi with his SUV. His dad, Jeremy Bieber, 42, rushed to LA from Ontario, Canada, to comfort his son in the wake of his difficult time. Even better? He brought along Justin’s beloved little brother, Jaxon Bieber, 7. How cool!

Jeremy posted an adorable selfie to Instagram on July 31 that shows him and Jaxon smiling wide as Justin chills in the background. It seems as if they’re relaxing at Justin’s home. We’re sure that he’s loving having family around for a guy’s trip after dealing with so much stress. Justin and Jeremy apparently haven’t been close this year; they were last spotted together around Christmas 2016, according to TMZ. Looks like they’re making up for lost time! Sources told the outlet that Jeremy’s trip to sunny California wasn’t a coincidence — he was there to help Justin deal with his drama.

Aside from chilling at Justin’s home, Jeremy was spotted driving a sweet convertible through LA while trailing behind Justin. Where were they going? The pop star needs some serious R&R right now, and he’s thinking about taking a full Taylor Swift-style break from the public eye, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He’ll be recording music behind the scenes (it’s his biggest stress reliever!) but unfortunately for Beliebers, we may not hear it for a couple years. We’ll be waiting patiently!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Justin reunited with his dad? Let us know!