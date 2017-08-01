Is Harry Style Dating VS Model Camille Rowe? — He’s Reportedly ‘Besotted’ With Her

Harry Styles reportedly has a new woman in his life! The singer is in the ‘early stages of dating’ French Victoria’s Secret model, Camille Rowe, according to a new report!

A summer romance may be blossoming for Harry Styles, 23, and Camille Rowe, 27. The duo was spotted at a show in New York City together over the weekend, and now, The Sun reports that there’s definitely something going on between them. “Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” an insider tells the British paper. “He’s very protective of his relationships so he isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.” It’s not confirmed how the two met or linked up, although they are both friends with 33-year-old model, Alexa Chung. Perhaps she played matchmaker?!

Interestingly, it was just a few weeks ago when Harry’s pal and BBC1 Radio host, Nick Grimshaw, brought Camille up during an interview with the 23-year-old. In the Q&A, Nick hooked Harry up to a heart monitor and showed him photos to see which of the pics he would have the biggest emotional response to — and one of those pictures was of Camille! While the Dunkirk star’s heart rate didn’t significantly increase upon seeing Camille’s photo, he did appear to get a little uncomfortable, and even told the host, “I hate you all so much!” with a sheepish grin. At the time, he said he didn’t know Camille, but added, “I’m sure she’s a wonderful person.” Looks like things have changed now, huh!?! Oh, Camille is also one of just 193 people who Harry follows on Instagram. Hmm…

Earlier this summer, Harry was briefly linked to Instagram-famous chef, Tess Ward, and he’s previously been in highly-publicized relationships with Taylor Swift, 27, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Caroline Flack, 37. Meanwhile, Camille has reportedly dated musicians Andrew VanWyngarden and Devendra Banhart.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry and Camille would make a cute couple?