Gigi Hadid Pregnancy Rumors: Yolanda Slams Wild Theory After Fans Are Tricked On Twitter

It’s not every day that a Hollywood momma bear addresses pregnancy rumors about her daughter. But, this time, Yolanda Hadid felt the need to speak up. She revealed the truth behind rumors that Gigi’s pregnant after this tweet went viral…

Is Yolanda Hadid, 53, going to be a grandma? On July 31, a tweet, which was believed to be from Yolanda’s verified Twitter account, claimed Gigi Hadid, 21, was pregnant. And, obviously, it went viral. “I will be a proud grandma in eight months…. Life is a blessing,” the tweet read, which led fans to believe that the model and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 24, were expecting their first child together. However, Yolanda is not going to be a grandma and Gigi is not pregnant; all of this, according to Yolanda herself.

The former model took to Twitter on July 31, where she responded to a fan who sent her the phony tweet. “No of course not,” Yolanda said about the rumors that Gigi is pregnant. “If my daughter was pregnant she would be the one to announce it no me.” And, there you have it! [You can view Yolanda’s response, below.]

While things are going great between Zayn and Gigi — who’ve been dating [on and off] since 2015 — pregnancy rumors are quite a stretch. Although the pair haven’t been spotted out too much lately, it’s not because of a rumored little one on the way. Gigi has been working hard and traveling for different modeling gigs, while Zayn has been busy with his own career ventures, involving fashion and music.

Although Gigi and Zayn have been out of the spotlight more than usual, they’ve dropped major signals that everything’s alright in paradise. Back in June, Gigi slammed breakup rumors when she posted a throwback photo to Instagram with Zayn, captioned, “missing mine.” Then, Z gushed over his girl that same month, during an interview. He labeled the couple as “normal,” when he admitted that they’re with each other because their feelings are nothing but genuine.

Then, Gigi and Zayn’s love was solidified when they appeared together on the cover of VOGUE magazine. The pair cozied up for the iconic mag’s August issue, where Gigi praised Z for his romantic gestures. Although a baby isn’t on the way, we have a feeling that Gigi and Zayn are here to stay!

