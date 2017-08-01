Global Citizen Festival 2017: The Chainsmokers & More Headlining — Full Lineup

Hope you’re sitting down, because the lineup for this year’s Global Citizen Fest is off the hook. The Chainsmokers, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers, and more will all be performing in NYC on Sept. 23 for FREE!

The 2017 Global Citizen Festival is happening at the Great Lawn in Central Park, NYC on Sept. 23, and the lineup is amazing. Stevie Wonder (and special guests), Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers, The Chainsmokers, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day, Alessia Cara and more TBD will be performing or appearing — so good!

As usual, you can earn tickets to the humanitarian event by completing tasks at globalcitizenfestival.com. Drawings for tickets will happen throughout the rest of the summer!

“Over the last year, we’ve seen voters around the world reject the nationalism and isolationism that keeps people living in extreme poverty,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “Now, we are calling on activists and music fans to use their voice to change the world. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be announcing this incredible lineup for Global Citizen. Now more than ever, we need to ensure we work together for the world’s poor.”

“Thanks to the passion of artists and their fans, music has the power to transcend borders and unite people,” Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment also said. “Live Nation is proud to help the music community come together to make the world a better place through efforts like Global Citizen Festival.”

Can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to the Global Citizen Festival this year? Tell us who you’re most excited to see!