Gene Simmons: Internet Goes Wild After Pic Of Calf Looking Exactly Like Kiss Rocker Goes Viral

We’ve heard of pets resembling their owners, but a calf resembling Gene Simmons of Kiss in his stage makeup is a new one. You’ve got to see the pic of the rocker’s crazy animal twin that has gone viral.

When folks saw Gene Simmons, 57, trending hard on Twitter Aug. 1, they sure never expected the reason why the lead singer of Kiss was in the news. It turns out a calf in Texas has been born with nearly identical facial markings to how he looks when he’s got his black and white stage makeup on. A photo of the demon cow was posted July 29 on Texas’ Hill Country Visitor’s Facebook page, asking Gene, “Where were you on our area about November 25, 2016? ” While he surely didn’t father the creature, it is officially his animal twin. The calf even sticks out his tongue the same way Gene does, which is the rocker’s trademark expression! Put their photos side by side and the resemblance is insane.

Having the black and white streaks that run down her face making the calf look exactly like Gene has saved her from getting turned into a steak! The calf was born on a ranch in Kerrville, Texas and the owner works at the local Cowboy Steak House. Heather Leonard Taccetta says that they are probably going to keep Genie — named after her rocker twin — as a mascot for the restaurant instead of sending her off to the slaughterhouse one day. Click here for more pics of Gene.

The story went completely viral on Aug. 1 after the photo lit up the Twittersphere like wildfire. Of course when you see a star’s name trending, you tend to think the worst and fans were shocked to find out that his name was in the news because he has a cow twin! The rocker himself even tweeted out the story, declaring it is the real deal! Hopefully next time he goes touring through Texas he can make a pitstop by the ranch and say hello to his darling little cow twin!

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

