‘Game Of Thrones’: The Latest References To Jon Snow’s Dad You Probably Didn’t Even Catch

The July 30 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ featured several references to Jon Snow’s real dad, Rhaegar Targaryen. Did you notice them all? Find out now!

*When Jon Snow says, “I’m not a Stark.” As Jon Snow and Tyrion head up to the castle at Dragonstone to meet Daenerys, they make small talk. “General rule of thumb, Stark men don’t fare well when they travel south,” Tyrion says to Jon. The King in the North replies, “True, but I’m not a Stark.” Those are some loaded words, JS. Technically, Jon is a Stark, since he’s Lyanna’s son. However, he’s got Targaryen blood in his veins, too. He’s the son of Daenerys’s brother, Rhaegar Targaryen.

*Daenerys says she’s the last Targaryen, but she’s not. During Daenerys and Jon Snow’s first meeting, she makes a point of telling him: “I am the last Targaryen, Jon Snow.” That’s not true at all, Dany! Talk about irony! Daenerys is actually looking at another Targaryen! Jon Snow is Rhaegar’s secret son and Daenerys’s nephew, but neither Daenerys nor Jon know that.

*Daenerys’s explanation for Rhaegal’s name. When Jon Snow goes to talk with Daenerys for the second time, he finds her outside watching over her dragons. She explains that two of her dragons, Rhaegal and Viserion, were named after her two brothers, Rhaegar and Viserys. Rhaegal is named in honor of Jon Snow’s dad! Does this mean he’ll be the one to eventually ride Rhaegal and fulfill part of his father’s prophecy?

*Jon Snow doesn’t like battle, just like Rhaegar. Dany tells Jon Snow that he can have all the dragonglass he wants after talking with Tyrion. Jon notes that Tyrion is very good at talking. “We all enjoy what we’re good at,” Daenerys quips. “I don’t,” Jon replies, talking about his battlefield skills. Jon Snow may be a leader in battle, but he doesn’t eat, sleep, and breathe it like some do. He takes after Rhaegar in that way. Back in season 5, Barristan Selmy revealed some interesting details about Rhaegar. “[Viserys] told me Rhaegar was good at killing people,” Daenerys said to Barristan. “Rhaegar never liked killing,” Barristan replied. “He loved singing.”

Game of Thrones season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

