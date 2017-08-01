‘Game Of Thrones’: Why Olenna’s Last Words Foreshadow This Wild Jaime Theory

Lady Olenna’s last scene with Jaime Lannister definitely hints at the popular fan theory that claims Jaime will kill Cersei. Could Olenna’s haunting words mean the beginning of the end for Jaime and Cersei’s relationship?

When Jaime arrives at Highgarden to take out the last Tyrell, Lady Olenna, she has a few final words that he’s not going to be forgetting any time soon. After she calls Cersei, Jaime’s lover and twin sister, a “monster,” Jaime tries to justify Cersei’s actions. “You love her,” Olenna says. “You really do love her. You poor fool. She’ll be the end of you.” Jaime acknowledges that his involvement with Cersei is beyond his control at this point. He’s aware he’s blinded by love. “She’s a disease,” Olenna continues. “I regret my role in spreading it. You will, too.” Jaime’s reaction during this moment confirms that he knows Olenna’s right.

Let’s face it, Jaime is already regretting standing by Cersei’s side. Despite her belief that Tyrion had killed their son, Joffrey, Jaime refused to watch his brother die and helped him escape. He then watched Cersei blow up the Sept of Baelor and dozens of her enemies using wildfire. Jaime has continually had tunnel vision when it comes to Cersei, but Olenna’s last words struck a chord in the Kingslayer. He couldn’t even stick around to watch Olenna die, something Cersei definitely would have done. I believe Olenna’s final words to Jaime are going to have a lasting impact on him going forward. As someone who totally believes the valonqar fan theory about Jaime and Cersei is totally going to happen, I think this is going to push Jaime in that direction.

In George R.R. Martin’s books, part of Maggy the Frog’s prophecy about Cersei says: “When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” The word “valonqar” means “little brother” in high Valyrian. While that part of the prophecy wasn’t included in the show, everything else about the prophecy has come true.

Jaime is the only person who has stood by Cersei in the name of love and not fear. But he’s not going to stand around and let Cersei’s path of destruction go on forever. The doubts he has about her are already inside his head, and Olenna’s words only amplified them. Jaime may love Cersei, but I think he’ll be the person to end her. Maybe killing Cersei will be the end of Jaime Lannister, but knowing that he stopped her — like he did when he killed the Mad King — might be his redemption for sticking by her for so long.

