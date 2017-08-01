Emily Ratajkowski is sexy and she knows it! The model loves to flaunt her ample breasts as mich as possible and she gave her Snapchat followers quite a treat on Aug. 1 with a pic of major under boob.

What a way to kick off the month of August! Emily Ratajkowski, 26, decided to add some extra sizzle to the hottest time of the summer by sharing an incredibly racy Snapchat pic on Aug. 1. The model/actress is seen standing in a doorway wearing the skimpiest pair of thong underwear and a thin crop top that goes down just to her nipples. Of course she isn’t wearing a bra, meaning her followers got a good look at her massive under boob that she has on display. Em is constantly flashing her girls on social media, but this might have been too racy for Instagram’s nudity policy so she kept it on the Snap!

Emily has never been one to be shy about flaunting her boobs, as she made a name for herself by going completely topless throughout Robin Thicke‘s “Blurred Lines” music video. She also let Ben Affleck, 44, kiss and caress her bare breasts in the 2014 flick Gone Girl. But believe it or not, the brunette beauty claims that her ample chest is actually holding her back when it comes to getting roles Hollywood. “There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar Australia, in July. “It’s like an anti-woman thing, people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big.” Oh man, just try not to eye-roll that her biggest problem in life is being TOO SEXY! See pics of Emily, here.

The stunner gave us a look at her goods yet again in the newest issue of Love magazine, where she did a full frontal nude shoot with famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier. The black and white pics show off her bare nipples and waxed hoo-ha, but in a tasteful way. Styling can really be everything, as her short wig and simple jewelry made her body look like a work of art rather than something naughty.

