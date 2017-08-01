Did ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Secretly Marry A Prison Inmate? Shocking Report Claims

Hollywood’s hottest weddings are usually in secret nowadays. But, this alleged wedding was hush hush because of its location. Did Sheree Whitfield seriously marry a man in prison? Check out these photos…

Is Sheree Whitfield, 47, officially off the market? The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star is reportedly a newlywed, according to Media Take Out, which claims she married a prison inmate! And, he has a name — Tyrone Gilliams, Jr. Sheree reportedly tied the knot with Gilliams, a Philadelphia, PA native, while he is currently serving time [in Atlanta] for fraud. To make things more complicated, MTO has alleged photos of Sheree and the man who they claim is Gilliams. In the photos, Gilliam appears to be holding Sheree, who is dressed in a “Wifey” t-shirt. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

Now, before anyone goes jumping to conclusions, let us remind you that this has been a rumor for quite some time now. Back in 2016, it was reported that Sheree was engaged to Gilliams, who was still behind bars at the time. In fact, when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live in Dec. 2016, Andy Cohen, 49, flat out asked her if the rumors were true. “I am not engaged,” Sheree admitted, although she played coy. “Are you seeing him,” Andy then asked, to which Sheree replied, “Ah, we’re friends. We’ve been friends for a long time.” Sheree then confirmed that Gilliams is incarcerated. However, she refused to answer why.

In case you weren’t familiar with Gilliams, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in 2013 for scamming more than $5 million from investors, according to the United States Department of Justice. Before his arrest, Gilliams was considered an ivy league businessman, having dealt with high profile clients, including celebrities.

And, you may have recognized Gilliams’ name from a former blow-out argument with NeNe Leakes, 49. Season 4 of RHOA — Do you remember when Sheree and NeNe were embroiled in a massive dispute over a business venture, which involved a promoter. Well, that promoter was apparently Gilliams. He, himself, confirmed that it was indeed him who was at the center of the feud during an interview with 100.3 WRNB, according to Philadelphia magazine. What a small world, right?

Sheree has yet to address the current marriage reports, and there has been no confirmation that she is married. On August 1, Sheree took to Instagram to post a quote that read: “Go as long as you can, and then take another step.”

