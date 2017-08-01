Christina El Moussa Reveals Her Go-To Workout For Her Sexy Bikini Body

Christina El Moussa is super busy, with two kids and a television show, but she makes time for herself and her health by working out. Below, read her go-to exercise that is FREE and you can do anywhere!



Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa really gained attention when she showed off her bikini body for a photo shoot back in March. She looked absolutely amazing after having two kids! In fact, I wished I looked like that and I have no kids! She puts herself first for a few minutes out of the day to get in a great workout. I really think that is crucial to looking and feeling good, and being a better partner and mother. But she still doesn’t have a TON of time to go to the gym. “Running has always been my go-to workout,” she told PEOPLE. “Usually I only have 30 minutes for a workout, so I make sure to make the most out of it. A quick 3-mile run around my neighborhood is what I find maximizes my quick workouts and gives me energy to get through my day.”

Running is such a great, total body workout and anyone can do it anywhere! Even if you’re not a runner, you can start small by walking, and then gradually increasing a time or distance to run. Christina says her kids also help her burn some calories! They “always keep me moving, so just keeping up with them is a workout in itself!” she said. She also hits up Orangetheory Fitness classes and does yoga.

She also eats clean. She tells PEOPLE she eats 5 small meals a day, heavy on lean protein like chicken or fish and vegetables. She drinks coffee in the morning but then sticks with only water throughout the day. She also loves Justin’s Organic Mini Peanut Butter Cups for a treat!

HollywoodLifers, would you copy Christina El Moussa‘s body plan? Would you try running?