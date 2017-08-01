Chrissy Teigen Reveals 3 Zits & Red ‘Period Skin’ — Why This Happens & How To Prevent

Periods and breakouts go hand in hand and even celebs like Chrissy Teigen are not immune! She posted her red and irritated ‘period skin’ on July 31. Find out why this happens and how to stop it below.

Chrissy Teigen has proven time and time again she’s just an average woman, like all of us — she’s got stretch marks, and now, she’s got period skin. AKA she’s breaking out hardcore during that time of the month. She showed off three zits and a red face on Snapchat on July 31. Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michelle Yagoda explained to HollywoodLife.com why this happens: “As women, our skin changes and adapts during our menstrual cycle. Estrogen has many important beneficial and protective roles in the skin. It accelerates wound healing, improves inflammatory skin disorders such as psoriasis and eczema, and protects to some degree against skin photoaging. Low estrogen levels result in thinner skin, more wrinkles, increased skin dryness, and reduced skin firmness and elasticity. This occurs at the end of our cycles.”

With our hormones fluctuating so much, our skin just freaks out! Plus, you get those crazy side effects like dull, sallow skin. To try to help women during this annoying and difficult time, Dr. Yagoda invented BeautyMe. It’s an oral beauty supplement that contains nutrients (including peptides, collagen, hyaluronic acid, biotin, zinc, and calcium) for healthy, glowing skin. You can just add one scoop to a hot or cold beverage once a day for 5 days during your period and you’ll be glowing in no time! I added it to water this morning and it had a light vanilla flavor. I think it would be good in a smoothie!

