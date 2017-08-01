Seeing Channing Tatum fall in love with Jenna Dewan-Tatum is one of the best things about watching ‘Step Up’ — for most of us. The real life couple’s 4-year-old daughter just saw the movie and she isn’t a fan!

If you and your spouse met and fell in love on the set of a movie you would probably be pretty excited to show that flick to the product of your love, right? That’s exactly how Channing Tatum, 37, says he and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 36, felt when they sat their 4-year-old daughter Everly down to watch the classic 2006 dance film Step Up for the first time. It didn’t go great. LOL! Channing told the story to Jimmy Kimmel when he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 31 and it is as hilarious as you would expect.

“We were like, ‘This is gonna be really cool. It’s got dancing. She’s gonna love it,” the Logan Lucky star told Jimmy. “Within 10 seconds she was like, ‘Can I watch a real movie? Can I like, I don’t know, like, a good one?” he said, imitating his preschooler, to the delight of the audience. “We were like, ‘What do you mean? This is a real movie! It was such a real movie they made like seven more of these! You will watch it! Sit down!” he joked. “10 more seconds went by and she was like, ‘Please can I watch a real movie?’ And we were like, ‘Fine! Put on Moana. I don’t care,” he said, as Jimmy and the audience cracked up.

Okay, we’re sure that Everly is a sweet girl (we’ve seen some adorable pics and videos that prove that) but she has horrible taste in movies! Step Up is one of the greatest films of all time, and Jenna and Channing’s love has proven that! When Jimmy jokingly asked if Everly has seen the R-rated Magic Mike, Channing actually had a surprise answer. “She was there for Magic Mike, for a lot of it and now her dancing is showing she’s seen a lot of that,” Channing said, joking. “She dances around the house and I’m like ‘I didn’t teach her that!”

