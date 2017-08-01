Khloe & Tristan, JLo & ARod & 9 Other Celeb Couples Who Make Working Out Together Look Sexy

Celebrities need to work out hard to keep their Hollywood bodies tight, and so many star couples turn exercise into quality time together. We’ve got pics of 11 hot pairs that make getting fit a relationship goal.

So many celebrity couples turn their exercise time into sexy, sweaty dates. Right now the reigning king and queen of couples workouts is Jennifer Lopez, 48, and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42. They love hitting the gym and hot bikram yoga studios together to keep their endorphines high and their bodies toned. The couple is so committed to their fitness routine that they’ve even been caught wearing matching workout gear for their grueling sessions.

Not to be outdone is Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. These two are a match made in workout heaven as he needs to stay in tip-top shape as a pro-athlete and the reality star is a fitness junkie. She’s posted numerous Snapchat videos showing their morning workouts at her home gym. Fellow NBA star Dwyane Wade, 35, and actress wife Gabrielle Union, 44, also team up for their workouts, as she actually hits the basketball court with him! She’s posted videos showing how she even runs the same floor drills as the Chicago Bulls star. Click here for pics of celeb couples getting their fitness on.

New mom Beyonce, 35, is getting her post-twins body back through hitting up Soul Cycle and supportive hubby JAY-Z, 47, has been accompanying her to the spinning sessions. Ciara, 31, is also working on her post-baby body and husband Russell Wilson, 28, has been by her side as they have done everything from hit stationary bikes to grueling rope workouts for full body strengthening. Of course since he’s a top NFL quarterback, he has plenty of incentive to stay in shape. Another NFL QB who has a famous wife who will always be there for his fitness is Tom Brady, 40, as Gisele Bundchen, 36, has been known to play his wide receiver in backyard throwing practices.

Model Behati Prinsloo, 28, and hubby Adam Levine, 38, love working out together in their home gym, even challenging each other to who can hold a plank position the longest! Before her pregnancy, Eniko Parrish, 32, made sure that her comedian husband Kevin Hart, 38, got his workouts in, joining him in weight sled drills.

Some couples like to take their fitness outside, as Mila Kunis, 33, and Ashton Kutcher, 39 are fond of hiking in the hills around LA, just like Miley Cyrus, 24 and fiance Liam Hemsworth, 27, are known to do. Except that pair prefers bringing their dogs along on their scenic hikes in Malibu. Justin Timberlake, 35, and wife Jessica Biel, 35, love a good round of golf, but when they want to up their fitness they’ve been spotted going for jogs in the streets of their LA neighborhood. These stars prove working out together never looked so sexy!

