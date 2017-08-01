Emily Ratajkowski & More Sexy Stars Who Rock Thongs While Showing Off Curves On The Gram

Emily Ratajkowski had eyes popping when she posed in just a thong and a cropped tee in the morning on Instagram. See more celebs who’re all about wearing thongs on Instagram!

What’s better than waking up to a new, sexy pic from Emily Ratajkowski? Nothing! The Gone Girl actress, 26, posted an incredible pic to Instagram on July 31 that showed what her morning routine is like. Clearly, it’s a lot better than our groggy schlep to the office. Whereas most of us (don’t deny it) wake up with sleep in our eyes and our hair looking more like a bird’s nest than chic, Emily does it better. Her mornings apparently consist of waking up looking flawless, putting on a black thong, and strutting around the house like it’s nothing.

What a life, right? Our sleepwear mostly consists of flannel jammies and free, oversized tees from team-building exercises. But Emily rocks a cropped tee that barely covers her chest and a high-waisted thong that shows her whole (amazing) butt. Hey, you gotta be comfortable when you have your morning coffee, right? She’s far from the only star to let it all hang out on Instagram. Whether it’s hitting the beach in skimpy bikinis, or just chilling around the house, stars like Kim Kardashian, 26, Bella Thorne, 19, or Kendall Jenner, 21, have no qualms about rocking a good thong.

Can you blame any of these stars for wanting to show off their incredible bodies? Normies like us wouldn’t dare to go that bare on social media, but anything goes when you’re famous (and hot!). Nearly every time we see one of our favorite girls on a beach trip, they’re wearing an amazing thong bathing suit. It could be a bikini — like Kourtney Kardashian‘s gorgeous, high-waisted, burgundy number that provided fuller coverage — at least in the front. Naturally, all her Instagram pics were taken from behind! Stars like Tyga‘s exes, Demi Rose, TK, and Kylie Jenner, 19, prove that one-piece swimsuits don’t have to be conservative.

Of course, there are celebrities who love a good ‘ol fashioned lingerie pic. Blac Chyna, 29, isn’t shy about taking selfies in bed while she flaunts her matching thong and bra. And neither is Jennifer Lopez, 44, who proves that she’s still got that famous butt!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that so many celebs pose in just thongs on Instagram? Let us know!