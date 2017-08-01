Danielle Bregoli Sentenced To 5 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty To Grand Theft & More

The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl won’t be going to jail, but she will be serving 5 years probation after pleading guilty to multiple charges last month, a new report claims. Get all the details on her plea deal, here!

Danielle Bregoli, who’s only 14 years old, was sentenced to FIVE years probation on Tuesday, Aug. 1, after pleading guilty to multiple charges in June (2 counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report), according to TMZ. The “Cash Me Outside” girl could have gone to jail, but she escaped the slammer by striking a plea deal. Other charges were also dropped thanks to the deal. The judge is said to be allowing Danielle to fulfill her probation in California, where she currently resides with her mom. Click here to see more pics of Danielle!

While many of Danielle’s fans came to know her after she appeared on Dr. Phil in September, when she dropped her signature catchphrase “Cash Me Outside, How Bow Dah?”, her legal trouble predates that. She has, however, gotten into some more trouble since then. At this time, it’s still unclear if she’ll face charges for a separate incident, during which her friend allegedly threw ice cream at a woman and set off a series of fights in downtown Lake Worth, Florida.

When talking to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, just a few weeks ago, Danielle said these charges were based on “mistakes I’ve made in the past, not mistakes I plan to make again in the future.” So it sounds like she’s only looking towards the future — a much brighter one at that. She’s fortunate to have struck a plea deal, instead of getting sent to jail. We hope she stays on the straight and narrow from this point forward.

HollywoodLife.com reached out to Danielle’s rep, who said they have “no comment on legal matters.”

