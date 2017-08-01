Miley Cyrus & Her Whole Family Sing Together In A Wild Carpool Karaoke — But Where’s Liam?

Miley Cyrus has an epic ‘Carpool Karaoke’ session with her family coming up as we saw in a July 31 trailer for the show, but her love Liam Hemsworth was nowhere to be found! What’s going on?

Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Legend and more celebs show off their singing chops in the new trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, but we’ve got to rewind to that glimpse of Miley, because her whole family — including her sisters Noah and Brandy, her dad Billy Ray and her mom Trish — got to participate, while her loving BF Liam Hemsworth is absent! Watch the trailer above.

Since we know Liam is basically a member of the Cyrus family at this point, it’s safe to say that his nonappearance is due to a scheduling conflict. He’s pretty busy swapping spit with his co-star Rebel Wilson for the upcoming rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, so we can’t blame him!

The series, which is a spinoff from the Late Late Show With James Corden, debuts via Apple Music on Aug. 8, and we’re excited to see what Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, Jessica Alba, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler and more stars bring. From the looks of the trailer, they’ll also be embarking on adventures outside of the car (is that Will Smith crashing a wedding that we see?). Yep, it’s going to be hilarious!

Finally, just in case you were worried, things are just peachy between Miley and Liam. The couple went on a sweet ice cream date in late July, looking happy and relaxed as they strolled around Malibu. We’re sure they’ll be reunited soon!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Carpool Karaoke: The Series? Tell us which celebs you can’t wait to see!