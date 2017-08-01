Amber Rose & Cardi B Double Date With Their Boys At A Strip Club: Watch Their Wild Night Out

Two of hip-hop’s hottest couples hit the town for a double date on July 31 — 21 Savage and Offset went to the strip club for a wild night out with their women, Amber Rose and Cardi B. Check it out!

Things looked like they got pretty wild when Amber Rose, 21 Savage, Cardi B and Offset went to the strip club for a double date this week! In a video from the fun night out, obtained by The Shade Room, 21 Savage can be seen showering scantily-clad strippers with dollar bills, while Amber sits beside him in a tight white jumpsuit. In the background of the clip, we also get a glimpse of Offset and Cardi B. Few details from the foursome’s night together were revealed, but we can imagine that with the four of them out partying….it was probably a pretty damn good time!

Interestingly, there was actually rumored beef between Amber and Cardi B in April, after there was rumors of a possible hookup between the former and Offset. “I know when b****es do s*** trying to be f***ing funny,” Cardi ranted at the time. “B****es be doing funny s*** and when I act up, b****es want to act like the victim. That’s my f***ing problem. Like, I’m really the victim.” She never actually mentioned Amber by name, but the timing was too coincidental for fans not to assume the rant was about her. If there was any feud between these ladies, though, it’s clearly over now that Amber has started dating 21 Savage, who has worked with Offset in the past.

Amber and 21 Savage’s relationship has heated up since they were first linked romantically at the beginning of summer, and in a sappy Instagram post on July 9, she gushed over how special things are between them. “I’m thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to “pull up” to defend my honor by any means,” she wrote. “Maybe he’s just as broken as me and that’s why we’re perfect for each other but either way he’s not going anywhere and neither am I.” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Amber and Cardi B going on a double date?!