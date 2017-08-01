Blake Shelton Loves Gwen Stefani’s ‘Insane’ Bikini Body: She’s Hotter Than Miranda Lambert

Ooh la la! Blake Shelton is a HUGE fan of Gwen Stefani’s hot bikini bod — just like us. Not only does he find her to be incredibly sexy, but he’s more attracted to her than he ever was to his ex, Miranda Lambert.

“Blake [Shelton] knows that he is batting way out of his league by dating a smoking hot rockstar like Gwen [Stefani]. He can’t believe how insane her body looks for a mother of three pushing on hitting 50 in a few years. Blake feels blessed to be with Gwen, whom he knows is the hottest chick of his dating career. As beautiful as Miranda [Lambert] is, Blake feels like Gwen is even sexier,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see more pics of Blake and Gwen’s relationship!

As we previously told you, Gwen — who is 47 years old, but you wouldn’t know it — was pictured showing off her insane abs on a beach in California, while wearing a black bikini and a pair of Daisy Dukes on July 30. It was a sweet hometown visit for Gwen, as she grew up in Anaheim and Newport Beach (where she was) is very close by. She wasn’t with Blake nor her kids, but she certainly looked like she was having a good time. And so were onlookers — at least, we can only assume that, considering how gorgeous she looked.

And according to Blake, she looks better than his ex-wife, Miranda, ever has. Obviously, it’s never cool to pit women against each other, but Blake wants what he wants and that’s Ms. Gwen Stefani. She ain’t no “Hollaback Girl” and he knows it. If he’s smart, he’ll hold on to her with all his might!

