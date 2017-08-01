Blake Shelton Would Feel ‘Lucky’ If Gwen Stefani Married Him: She’s ‘The Unicorn Of Girlfriends’

Just get married already! Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, might be the luckiest guy in Hollywood, and he knows it. Find out why Blake feels he would be lucky to wed a unicorn like Gwen.

“Blake [Shelton] jokes with Gwen [Stefani] that she is so hot, and so down to Earth that she is like the unicorn of girlfriends… women like her shouldn’t exist in the real world. Blake knows too that if you find yourself lucky enough to be dating someone like Gwen, you marry her. Gwen is marriage material for sure,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Blake 41, and Gwen’s, 47, relationship started when the pair began working together as coaches on The Voice in 2015, both fresh off divorces. Blake had recently ended his marriage to Miranda Lambert and Gwen divorced her rocker hubby Gavin Rossdale, with whom she had three wonderful sons, Kingston, 11 Zuma, 8 and Apollo, 3. Since the beginning of their relationship, Gwen and Blake have been almost inseparable and who can blame them? Blake is adorably cute and the most hilarious coach on The Voice while Gwen is the hottest thing in a bikini ever.

It remains to be seen when these two lovebirds will get engaged but we will keep our fingers crossed and wait. Could they even have more babies? We can only hope! In the meantime, Blake seems to really enjoy spending time with Gwen and her boys, always taking them to his ranch in Oklahoma for good old fashioned hunting and fishing. Gwen seems like an amazing girlfriend too, always spoiling Blake during date nights and in the bedroom where we hear things are steamy hot! They might be the perfect couple.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree that Gwen is like a unicorn of girlfriends? Let us know if you think Blake will ever be lucky enough to make Gwen his wifey!