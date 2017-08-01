Blac Chyna Shows Off Major Side Boob, Twerking At Club After Rob Kardashian Split — Wild Video

Whoa! Blac Chyna was spotted flaunting tons of side boob while twerking at the club! Is she back to her old ways?! Here’s the clip!

Blac Chyna is cutting loose! The 29-year-old reality star made an appearance at club in Hollywood on Saturday, July 29, where she climbed on stage and did some twerking for those in attendance! And true to her jaw-dropping style, Chyna’s black top offered heaping helpings of side boob as she got her groove on for the cheering crowd! Does this mean we can expect to see a lot more of Chyna in the club scene? Take a look back at some of Chyna’s most scandalous looks!

Rob Kardashian‘s, 30, baby mama opted for some skin-tight polka-dot pants for the night out which obviously highlighted her instantly recognizable booty as she worked it on stage! This footage was taken at Project Club LA where Chyna was paid a whopping $15K for an hour of her time, according to TMZ. She hosted the event with rumored new BF Mechie, 24, but that didn’t stop her from cutting a rug when the mood struck! The outing also gave her an opportunity to show off her new, long, fiery red locks! Whether or not she’s actually a single lady, she appears to be putting her highly publicized breakup with Rob behind her!

Not only did she file for a temporary restraining order from her Rob & Chyna co-star, which she won, she’s also considering striking up a friendship with fellow Kardashian ex Lamar Odom, 37, because she knows it will drive Rob up the wall! Chyna and Lamar posed for a photo together in Beverly Hills on July 26 and afterwards, she made sure she got his digits! “Blac got Lamar’s number and she plans to use it,” a source close to Chyna previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to get together with him and figure out how he can help her — she’s going to pump him for as much information as she can. She’d love to hang out with him again, too, just because she knows it will mess with Rob.” Perhaps next time Lamar can join her on the dance floor!?

HollywoodLifers, are you loving seeing Chyna back at the night life? Let us know!