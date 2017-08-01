Billie Lourd: How She Coped When Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Died Back-To-Back

Billie Lourd opened up about the deaths of mom, Carrie Fisher, and grandma Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day apart. The ‘Scream Queens’ star revealed what she did to cope with her tragic loss.

The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in December 2016 were incredibly shocking and sudden. The iconic actresses died just one day apart — Carrie from heart failure, and Debbie from a stroke. No one was affected more by their passing than Carrie’s daughter, and Debbie’s granddaughter, Billie Lourd, 25. The Scream Queens and American Horror Story: Cult star opened up in the September issue of Town & Country magazine about how she coped with her loss, and how she’s determined to honor her family’s legacy.

“If life’s not funny, then it’s just true – and that would be unacceptable,” Billie told Town & Country in an interview with fellow AHS star Sarah Paulson, 42. Sarah was also one of Carrie’s dearest friends and met Billie when she was just 10 years old. “Even when she [Carrie] died, that was what got me through that whole thing. When Debbie died the next day, I could just picture her saying, ‘Well, she’s upstaging me once again, of course – she had to.’”

“I’ve always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own,” Billie said. “I love being my mother’s daughter, and it’s something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie. It’s a lot of pressure, because she [Carrie] had such an incredible legacy, and now I have to uphold that and make it evolve in my own way.”

We have no doubts that Billie will uphold that legacy and become as incredible an actress as her mother and grandmother. They both supported her unconditionally with her acting, knowing all too well what the industry’s like:

Debbie was still encouraging me to put an act together,” Billie told Sarah in the mag. “Literally three days before she died, she was like, ‘What numbers are you going to put in your act? Who are you going to impersonate?’ I said, ‘I don’t think people do acts as much anymore.’ And she came back, “That’s why if you do one you’ll be more successful than anyone else. The act is a dying art, and someone needs to revive it.”

The last time Billie saw her mother in person, she encouraged her after seeing how unhappy she was with her performance in an episode of Scream Queens. “I was so hard on myself about it—I hated how I looked, hated my performance…And she made me sit down and watch it, and she forced me to see the good parts. She was incredible like that. But she was really hard on me, saying, “Shut up, you’re great in this. Have faith in yourself. Be more confident.”

