Bella Thorne Poses In Her Underwear & New BF Gushes Over Pic: ‘You’re So Hot’

Bella Thorne’s rumored new boyfriend, BlackBear, loves her hot body. He made that very clear when he commented on a new picture of her in her underwear on Aug. 1. Do you agree with what he said?

BlackBear, 26, seems to be so in love with Bella Thorne, 19, that it’s making him ill. At least, that’s what his latest comment on her Aug. 1 Instagram pic seems to suggest. On Tuesday afternoon, Bella posted a picture of herself in nothing but a white bra and white boy trunks. Fans went wild over the sexy pic, but no one loved it more than her rumored new beau, BlackBear, who said, “ur so hot” in between two puke face emojis. She then responded, “damn boy same” and added two heart emojis. (See photo and comments below.) The puke face emojis seem pretty strange, but maybe it’s part of an inside joke they have with each other, because he clearly seems very into Bella!

Their affection for each other was proven even more on July 31, when Bella was pictured with her hands and tongue all over BlackBear (real name: Matthew Tyler Musto). This, of course, came just two weeks after Bella first hinted at a relationship with the singer/songwriter by posting a picture of them together on Instagram on July 14. In the image, he was laughing and placing her face on his arm while he didn’t seem to be showing any affection towards her. He kept his hands to himself and looked away from the camera. A lot seems to have changed since then. Not only has Bella been pictured licking BlackBear on camera, but now, they’re also gushing over each other on social media.

Anyway, we have to agree with BlackBear — Bella does look hot in the picture below. Don’t you think?

