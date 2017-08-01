Bella Hadid Debuts Gorgeous Elbow Tattoo — See Pics Of Her Hot New Ink

Bella Hadid has a new tattoo and it’s probably the cutest thing we’ve seen all day! The sexy model revealed an itty bitty, teeny weenie new piece of ink she got on her elbow on Instagram on July 31 and once you see her choice you’ll be running out to get one too!

As a model, Bella Hadid‘s body is a canvas. A canvas she needs to keep blank — mostly. The 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret model revealed a brand new piece of ink she got on July 31, and luckily the tat is tiny enough it shouldn’t interfere with any of her modeling work. Oh, and it’s also adorable! Bella chose an itsy bitsy rose to be her latest tattoo and now that tiny black flower is resting comfortably on her elbow. It’s pretty much the sweetest thing ever!

The supermodel received her latest piece of ink from the same guy who did her last one — and everyone else’s — celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy. She took to Snapchat to tease her fans before the ink was laid down and then the artist posted the final product on his own Instagram in a black and white pic. Fans were very, very pleased with the results. Of course, with JonBoy’s popularity with stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Zayn Malik, and Sofia Richie, we were sure there would be no complaints!

This was not Bella’s first experience going under the tattoo gun. Back in January the model got inked with a set of black angel wings on her ankles. Bella has yet to reveal what the significance of the small rose is, though she didn’t reveal what the angel wings were about either. However, Bella did rule the runway at the last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, so maybe it was an adorable shout out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s sexy new tattoo? Let us know below!