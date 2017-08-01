Will T.I. & Tiny Renew Vows After Reports Claim Divorce Is Off? They Can’t Quit Each Other

From divorce docs to vow renewals? After reports claimed T.I. and Tiny called off their divorce, HollywoodLife.com has learned what’s really happening! And, friends of the couple are very optimistic about their future!

T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have yet to go through with the divorce docs Tiny originally filed in Dec. 2016. And, it’s looking like they may never put the pen to the legal papers. “T.I. and Tiny’s on again, off again relationship is exactly who they are. They can‘t live with or without each other,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com! “They are addicted to each other regardless of the good or the bad, which has led their friends and family to believe that they won’t go through with the divorce.” Wow!

In fact, our insider says that their family and friends are so confident in the longtime couple that they think “it’s only a matter of time before they rekindle their romance.” And, if they do get back together, “it would possibly lead to them renewing their vows,” the source admits. “Everything is on the table at this point. They always go down the same road to test their relationship and always find their way back to one another.” And, like always, they’ve risen above the ashes.

Both T.I. and Tiny have asked their attorneys to withdraw their requests for divorce, according to reports, which claim the couple is back together. However, the longtime lovers have yet to comment on the reconciliation reports. But, the rumors are beginning to be more believable to fans, who were taken back on July 31 when T.I. and Tiny gushed over each other on social media. Yesterday marked the couple’s 7-year wedding anniversary and T.I. was the first to acknowledge the milestone on Instagram. The rapper posted a sweet collage and loving message to Tiny where he said in part, “Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… Through the good & bad we stay up…”. Not long after, Tiny posted an adorable video, which featured a collage of photos from their wedding day. “The day I walked down that isle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true,” Tiny described the post in part of her caption.

Although T.I. was accused of having a mistress [Bernice Burgos, 38] during his marriage to Tiny, it looks like the couple may have worked things out. Bernice recently sat down with The Breakfast Club, where she admitted that her relationship with T.I. is and always has been strictly business and worked-related.

