Andy Grammer Welcomes 1st Child With Wife Aijia — A Precious Baby Girl

Andy Grammer is officially a father! The singer/songwriter & his wife Aijia welcomed a tiny baby GIRL into the world on July 28, and we can only imagine how thrilled the new parents must be. You’ll love her precious name!

Andy Grammer, 33, became a new dad on July 28 after his wife of five years, Aijia, gave birth to the couple’s daughter, according to People magazine. Their bundle of joy was born at 4:33 a.m. and entered the world weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 20½ inches in length. SO precious! And we love the name Andy and Aijia gave to their newborn — Louisiana K Grammer. How adorable is THAT? “We’re so in love. We can’t believe we get to keep her,” Andy gushed to the publication, revealing he and his wife will call their daughter “Louie” for short. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

The lovebirds confirmed their baby news back in March, with Aijia telling People, “It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone.” Andy only echoed those same sentiments, revealing how psyched he was about having a girl. “I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that,’” the star said. “But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’” Aw! He added, “It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are… It’s sweet.”

Since news of their pregnancy broke, Aijia has been documenting their journey to parenthood on Instagram, frequently posting pics of her baby bump. The two even had a special family baby shower on June 4, complete with flower crowns, loads of pink, and sweet gifts. “Feeling so grateful this morning for all the love this baby has already received,” the new mom shared on social media the day after the soiree. “What a sweet, sweet time this is.” And now that their little one has arrived, we can only imagine times are even sweeter!

“I take the role of being a father to a daughter very seriously,” Andy shared earlier this year. “I think there’s something very special about that — there’s a lot about women’s empowerment right now; I think the coolest thing you can do is just raise a really strong daughter.” Congrats again, Andy and Aijia!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Andy and Aijia? Congratulate the happy couple below!