‘AGT’ Live Blog: Laverne Cox Brings Her Wisdom To The Last Round Of Judge Cuts

Guest judge, actress and activist Laverne Cox joins the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges for the last round of cuts before the live show begins! We are SO ready for this! Follow along on the HollywoodLife.com live blog!

“I want to see passion and I want to be moved,” guest judge Laverne Cox told host Tyra Banks before the first performance of the night. Tonight on America’s Got Talent, the fate of 20 acts will be in hers and the judges hands. Only seven can move on to the live show, and Laverne can use her golden buzzer on one of them! Follow along the live blog to find out if your favorite act goes through to the live show! Refresh the page to follow along with the America’s Got Talent live blog.

First up was dancer Oscar Hernandez, 34, whose parents were against his dancing and pushed him toward sports. Now, Oscar gets to chase his dream and perform for one of those live show spots! Dancing to “Bang Bang” by Jesse J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, with several cheerleaders at his side, Oscar totally crushed his performance! From the splits to the jumps to the booty shaking, Oscar brought his A-game and the judges couldn’t agree more! “Do not ever give up on your dreams!” Laverne told Oscar. Fingers crossed for Oscar!

South Korean magician Jeki Yoo, 29, performed an incredible, close-up card trick for the judges. Having Laverne sign the card and Heidi put a sticker on the card, Jeki shuffled the card into the deck and it would magically appear underneath a small egg he brought out with him! Simon Cowell, who didn’t like Jeki’s audition in the first round and actually gave him a “No,” said that he definitely stepped it up this time and was impressed! We’ll see what happens!

Herbie Russ, 54, is a saxophone player and singer. Singing “Get By With A Little Help From My Friends,” the bluesy singer with a jolly grin blew everyone away with his deep, rocking vocals. Laverne snapped along to Russ’s explosive performance and cheered him on. “You’re in the running,” Simon assured Herbie after his performance. Next up was NYC-favorite Mike Yung, the Subway singer, who sang “A Change Is Gonna Come” with a guitar accompaniment. His heartfelt, soulful performance gave everyone all the feels.The judges were extremely complimentary of Mike, we’re hoping he makes it through! And if not, we know that Mike and Herbie have found a life-long friendship with each other.

