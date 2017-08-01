‘AGT’: Laverne Cox Gives Celine Tam, 9, Golden Buzzer After ‘Amazing’ Performance

That was incredible! Laverne Cox just awarded lil Celine Tam with a Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’ for her breath-taking performance and you HAVE to see her adorable reaction!

She may be small but this girl’s got pipes! On July 31, nine-year-old Celine Tam performed an incredible rendition of Michael Bolton‘s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” on America’s Got Talent and, based on facial expressions alone, let’s just say the entire audience could not believe what they were hearing! How did that insane voice come out of that adorable girl?! Afterwards, special guest judge Laverne Cox, 45, pretty much summed up everyone’s reaction: “I just wanna eat you up and, like, take you home! You’re so adorable and so cute and your voice is amazing! So adorable I might just have to…” That’s when she hit the Golden Buzzer!

Get ready: Celine’s response is bound to make your day. She froze in shock with a cuter-than-life-itself expression as the crowd cheered and glittering gold confetti rained down on her. We’re betting she won’t be forgetting this moment any time soon! Devoted fans know this means Celine is headed to the live shows no matter what! And, arguably, no one deserves it more! Head here for pics of the Orange Is The New Black actress!

“I want to see passion and I want to be moved,” Laverne said at the beginning of filming and it’s safe to say she did! The night also included a stuntman getting shot out of a cannon (which nearly gave Simon Cowell, 57, a coronary), a piano ditty from JayJay and beautifully choreographed routine from Brobots & Mandroidz, a dance group from Southern California. For the full breakdown, check out our live blog of the episode!

