‘AGT’ Sneak Peek: Brobots & Mandroidz Slay Performance In Last Round Of Judge Cuts

Shimmy, shimmy, yay, Brobots & Mandroidz dance crew bring the heat to their last performance before the live show on ‘America’s Got Talent’ with some FIRE choreography! Check out the EXCLUSIVE video ahead of tonight’s episode!

Just one more round of Judge Cuts separates us from the America’s Got Talent live shows! The incredible dance crew Brobots & Mandroidz take their turn in the second round of AGT tonight, August 1, and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at their explosive performance. In Brobots & Mandroidz’s first audition, the judges gave them four yes’s and were blown away by their precise, electric dance moves. Now, the California natives pull off House of Cards-themed choreography while doing incredible card tricks to Frank Underwood‘s voice and then breaking out into Jason Derulo‘s “Swalla.” Keeping with the card theme, the group of 27 young men pass around a king’s crown and a dance battle ensues! Watch the video below!

Absolute fire! As you can see, the judges loved Brobots & Mandroidz’s amazing production and the entire panel gave the group of men a standing ovation. From their in sync moves to that unbelievable choreography using their jackets, the dance crew even had the other contestants in awe! Laverne Cox, tonight’s guest judge, was especially excited to watch the guys perform — maybe she’ll even give them her golden buzzer, sending them straight to the live show! This isn’t the only dance performance she loves in this episode, though. In another sneak peek, Laverne is impressed with dancer Oscar Hernandez and offers him some amazing advice! “The big thing about this show and about life is that you have to hold on to your dreams people have told me that I can not have my dreams — but you can have them.” We have a feeling she’s going to be pretty amazing at this whole judging thing! Remember, there are 20 performances and only seven will go through to the live show!

Make sure you watch America’s Got Talent tonight, August 1, at 8 PM EST, to see if Brobots & Mandroidz make it through to the next round! HollywoodLifers, what did you think of their jaw-dropping performance? Let us know!