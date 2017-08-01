North Carolina Woman Detained In Honduras & Accused Of Drug Trafficking Over ‘Can Safe’

OMG! This is horrifying! A woman from Raleigh, North Carolina is currently being held in a Honduran prison after she was accused of drug trafficking when police cut into her ‘Can Safe’ and a white substance — plaster from the product — appeared.

Amanda LaRoque, 51, took her first trip in years to look at properties for she and her husband to retire to in Roatán, Honduras, a popular tourist spot on the coast and planned to go to Nicaragua with her mom with the same mission two weeks later. Things went terribly wrong, however, when Amanda started to make her way home to North Carolina from Honduras on Sunday, July 30, and was abruptly stopped by Honduran police upon finding what looked like an Arizona Iced Tea can in her bag. According to Amanda, she showed the police that the can was actually a safe she used to put her money, her phone and other valuables in while she was visiting the foreign country to avoid thieves. The Honduran authorities proceeded to cut into the camouflaged safe and granulated white plaster, which is used to weigh down the item to make it appear like a full can of tea, came out of the can. Amanda was immediately taken into police custody and charged with cocaine possession and drug trafficking.

As Amanda was put into her cell, which is reminiscent of a cage lined with newspapers and a hole in the ground to pee, she filmed a short video explaining her situation, which her husband, Brandon LaRoque, posted on his Facebook page. “I have seen a doctor and the doctor has told me I need to go to the hospital, but the district attorney is refusing to let me go. Nobody here speaks English. Somebody really needs to help me,” she said through tears. According to reports, Amanda has picked up a stomach bug during her time in Honduras and has been suffering from nausea and sickness. The Honduran authorities have said that Amanda will be held in containment for at least 10 days, as they wait for the toxicology report for the ‘Can Safe.’

Barbara Levy, Amanda’s mother, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “We are sick with worry over Amanda. We just can’t believe that what started as a visit my daughter and a friend made to Roatán to look for property turned in to this nightmare. She is a NC business owner and well respected member of the community there in Raleigh. Amanda is the type of person who would bend over backwards to help someone. I find it incomprehensible that someone in any country is held in deplorable conditions without any proof of committing a crime. We just want her to come home and hope that by bringing attention to this horrible situation someone might help us.”

The U.S. State Department is aware of the situation and according to Brandon, Amanda has spoken to a magistrate but no action was taken. She has a court hearing set for Friday, August 4 and her husband is currently with her. The Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs did post a warning, “U.S. citizens to carefully consider the risks of travel to the Department of Gracias a Dios in Honduras.”

On Monday, July 31, Amanda spoke briefly to ABC11. “It’s been a nightmare. So I’m just ready to go home,” she cried. HollywoodLifers, help bring Amanda home by sharing this story and calling on the government to get her back on US soil.