50 Cent Threatens To Leave ‘Power’ In Shocking Instagram Post: ‘F**k This’

50 Cent is not happy! The rapper and executive producer of ‘Power’ went off on Instagram on July 31. He lashed out at the show’s network, Starz, and said he was taking his talents elsewhere. Is he done for good?

“I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning,” 50 Cent, 42, captioned a photo collage of his character, Kanan. “If the biggest show on your network doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach f**k this.” This isn’t the first time 50 has spoken his mind about the show. Is he being serious about leaving the show?

50 Cent’s shocking Instagram post comes just one day after the latest episode of the hit Starz drama, which featured the demise of two crucial characters, played by J.R. Ramirez, 36, and Anika Noni Rose, 44. The episode was originally intended to be a two-parter to flesh out all the storylines. Power showrunner Courtney A. Kemp, 40, revealed in a post-episode interview with EW that she asked the network for an additional season 4 episode, but they wouldn’t comply. As a result, the show had to condense some storylines into one episode. 50 Cent didn’t get into specifics about why he was fed up with the network, but he was likely not happy with Starz’s decision to not grant the show an additional episode.

The rapper is not afraid of speaking his mind when it comes to Power. 50 was furious that Starz’s highest-rated drama was completely snubbed by the Golden Globes in 2017. At the time, 50 wrote on Instagram that he was done with the show outside of “contractual obligations.” He also said that “Kanan must die” in season 4. The show is currently in its fourth season. Will season 4 end with Kanan’s death? Time will tell! Power airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Starz for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think 50 Cent will really leave Power? Let us know!