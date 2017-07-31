Zayn Malik ‘Disappointed’ In Perrie Edwards: Wants Her To Leave Gigi Hadid Out Of The Drama

New drama has emerged between exes Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards — and Zayn’s NOT happy that she’s dragging his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, into all of it!

Perrie Edwards, 24, seemed to take a major dig at her ex, Zayn Malik, 24, and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, 22, during Little Mix’s July 29 concert, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how Zayn feels about it. “Zayn is disappointed in Perrie,” an insider tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “There is really no need to keep rehashing the past and stirring up drama. Furthermore, if she feels like she has to say something, she should come at him. He’s the one who hurt her. But he wants her to leave Gigi out of it — Gigi didn’t do anything to Perrie so there’s no reason to try and hurt her.” Gigi and Zayn started dating a year and a half ago, but apparently their relationship is still a sore spot for Perrie!

In case you missed it, Little Mix was performing their Zayn-inspired hit “Shout Out to My Ex,” and Perrie seemed to change the lyrics from “Hope she ain’t faking it like I did” to “Hope she ain’t faking it like Hadid.” While it didn’t seem to be an intentional change, Perrie and her bandmate, Jade Thrilwall, couldn’t stop cracking up after she said it, so it definitely appeared to be a bit of a dig. The 24-year-old hasn’t commented on the situation herself, but fans have been sent into a frenzy over the video, with Perrie and Gigi fans arguing back and forth about whether or not it was actually a diss.

While Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is going strong, Perrie has also moved on with someone new — her romance with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is super hot and heavy! We think it’s time to move on from this drama….don’t you!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Perrie was purposefully dissing Gigi and Zayn?