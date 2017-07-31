Can Les Twins overcome the biggest obstacle yet? When one of them ends up on crutches, Ne-Yo steps in to encourage the guys to keep their heads up — and let them know they still are in this competition.

World of Dance is one of the most inspiring shows on TV — and judge Ne-Yo is making sure that the competitors are inspired as well! Les Twins are facing a huge setback going into the final rounds before the finale — Laurent is injured and actually on crutches. In this exclusive sneak peek, we see the coach giving the twins advice on their upcoming performance. How do they overcome an injury so close to the end?

“Don’t feel like you’re at a disadvantage by of this, because you’re not,” he tells them — Laurent actually sitting and can’t use one of his legs, so understandably so, Larry Nicolas Bourgeois is very worried. “Keone and Mari have a husband and wife connection — which is a strong connection — but then there’s not only the brotherly connection but the twin brotherly connection. If you can tap into that, you can beat them.”

“Now, for Les Twins its gonna be about an emotional connection,” Ne-Yo says backstage. Les Twins add, “In normal time, it’s really hard to be against Keone and Mari, but now with three legs, it’s going to be just harder.”

