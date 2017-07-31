Anna Kendrick, Dakota Fanning & More Stars You Forgot Were In ‘Twilight’

Believe it or not, a lot of today’s biggest stars had roles in the ‘Twilight’ movies! Lets take a look back at the cast and see which familiar face truly surprises you.

The Twilight films took over the world at one point, especially after their stars, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner became heartthrobs. While it sure seemed like they could be the only three actors in the film, they definitely weren’t. In fact, there were dozens of actors in each one, especially the final two, and some of the names will totally catch you by surprise. Do you remember Anna Kendrick as Bella Swan’s friend, Jessica Stanley? What about Dakota Fanning as the evil Jane of the Italian Volturi vampires? Yes, it’s true — tons of stars were in these films. Just wait until you see who else!

Chances are you don’t remember seeing Mr. Robot star, Rami Malek, as one of the blood-drinking vampires in the final film of the franchise, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2. Rami was Benjamin in the film, on of the Egyptian vampires that comes to help the Cullen family fight the Volturi. Even better? His mate, Tia, was portrayed by Westworld star Angela Sarafyan! While we’re on the subject of TV stars that were in Twilight, we have to mention that Christian Serratos was also one of Bella’s human friends in the franchise. Now a star of The Walking Dead, Christian was once Angela, a high school friend of Bella’s who always seemed oblivious to the supernatural beings around her. And there was also Edi Gathegi who played Laurent, a villain in the first two Twilight films. You likely know him know for his recurring roles on shows like The Blacklist.

Other notable names who appeared in the Twilight franchise? Maggie Grace, Jamie Campbell Bower, Lee Pace and more. Make sure you click through our gallery to see them all!

