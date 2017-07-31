Whitney Port Shares Precious 1st Pics Of Baby Sonny — See How Adorable He Is

Look at that sweet face! Whitney Port’s officially a mom, and her baby son is WAY too cute for words. Proving she’s one proud mama, Whitney posted her boy’s 1st pics the same day she announced his birth!

Whitney Port, 32, wasted no time showing off her newborn son to the world. Announcing on July 31 that she and her husband Tim Rosenman, welcomed a baby boy, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, into the world on July 27, the Hills alum immediately shared first snaps of baby Sonny on her blog. In one pic, the infant is wrapped in a yellow blanket with his tiny eyes wide open. The second photo features Whitney holding her son to her chest while still laying in her hospital bed. Even with zero makeup on, Whitney is beaming with pride and her post-pregnancy goal is beyond radiant! Click here to see pics of adorable celeb babies.

Not only did Whitney give fans a first look at her bundle of joy, she also shared some touching first words on motherhood. And seriously, our hearts are melting! “We’ve all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it’s not like I didn’t believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn’t actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest,” the former reality star explained. “I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I’m just like obsessed. I can’t stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It’s a bit like getting a toy you really really wanted as a child. There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it.”

Whitney continued to gush, “Unlike the toy, however, I am obviously never going to get sick of Sonny, and he poops. All kidding aside, my heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I don’t care if this is sappy or trite and I don’t want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It’s not about loving him more than something else I love. It’s just awesome. I can’t wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy’s. I could go on forever, so I’ll stop now, but get ready for a lot more Sonny talk coming soon.” How cute is that?

Whitney and Tim, who decided to wait until their child was born to find out the sex, announced Sonny’s arrival on July 31 with a sweet Instagram post on Whitney’s account. “Sorry I’ve been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now,” she wrote. “I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there. Check out the blog (link in bio) for more and welcome our little one to the world!! ❤️❤️❤️.” We can’t wait to find out even more about Sonny. Congrats again, Whitney and Tim!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t baby Sonny so cute? Congratulate Whitney and Tim below!