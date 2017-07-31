Whitney Port Gives Birth: ‘The Hills’ Star Welcomes 1st Child & Finally Reveals Gender

Whitney Port’s little one has arrived! ‘The Hills’ star & her hubby Tim Rosenman are officially new parents, and we’re so excited for the couple! Whitney waited to find out her child’s sex until birth, which means we finally know if she had a boy or girl!

Welcome to motherhood, Whitney Port, 32! The former reality star gave birth on July 27, according to her latest Instagram post, and we can only imagine how thrilled she and her husband Tim Rosenman are about becoming parents. Even better, fans — and Whitney — finally know the sex of baby Rosenman. The couple welcomed a baby BOY, and named him Sonny Sanford Rosenman — how cute is that? Baby Sonny arrived at 12:30 a.m. “Sorry I’ve been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human!” Whitney wrote alongside the sweet birth announcement. “Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there.” Aw!

The new mom also took to her blog to share the first snaps of her precious son. “Timmy and I named the little man Sonny and I’m in love,” she gushed. “Over the next few blog posts I’ll tell you all about the entire day, the following days at the hospital and bringing him home, but for now I just want to talk about how I’m feeling.” The star continued, “I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I’m just like obsessed. I can’t stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It’s a bit like getting a toy you really really wanted as a child. There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it.”

Whitney and Tim revealed they were expecting back in February with the sweetest Instagram post featuring the Hills alum showing off her adorable budding baby bump wearing nothing but a cropped T-shirt and lacy underwear. “Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!” she captioned the image. Whitney later went on to experience a super rough first trimester riddled with morning sickness and fatigue, which she detailed on her blog. “I feared some sickness at the beginning but thought that would wear off fast. I was so wrong! The worst part was being hungry all the time, but no food sounding good,” the new mom wrote for People magazine.

“The next worse thing was just being completely exhausted every day around 2 p.m. I couldn’t do anything. It felt like I was coming down with the flu every day at this time. This was tough physically but also emotionally.” Of course we’re sure Whitney thinks it was all worth it though now that she has a precious baby in her arms! We also love how Whitney decided to wait to find out the baby’s gender until it was born. She even decorated the baby’s nursery in “calming” neutral colors.

“I’m kind of the person where, even if we did know the gender, I wouldn’t go all blue or all pink — I’m just not that kind of mom,” Whitney told the publication at her glam rooftop baby shower. “I want [the room] to be calming and neutral, like nudes and whites.” Congrats again, Whitney and Tim!

