Tropical Storm Emily: 5 Things To Know About The Storm Slamming Into The East Coast This Week

Tropical Storm Emily is hitting Florida today, July 31, and is expected to move further east soon. Learn more about the storm expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

1. It started in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading east

As of 8:00am Et on Monday, July 31, Tropical Storm Emily was 45 miles away from Tampa, Florida. It’s expected to hit central Florida in the afternoon. Until then, a tropical storm warning is in effect at the Anclote River to Bonita Beach. As it moves across the state on Monday evening, it will weaken to a tropical depression. If you’re in Florida, head to FL GetAPlan.com for storm developments and information about emergency preparedness.

2. Up to 8 inches of rain are expected to hit Florida

“Emily is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches through Monday night along the west coast of Central Florida between the Tampa Bay area and Naples, with isolated amounts up to 8 inches possible. Elsewhere across Central and South Florida, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected with localized amounts of up to 4 inches possible,” the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

3. It will eventually move offshore

For the next 48 hours, the storm could hit central Florida hard. But on August 1, it’s expected to move offshore over the Atlantic Ocean. Some parts of Florida may only experience 2 to 4 inches of rain, but the National Hurricane Center, as well as Florida governor Rick Scott, are urging Floridans to take caution and still be prepared. See the map of storm predictions below:

4. Expect extremely strong winds

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Emily’s winds are currently raging at 45 mph. It’s unclear if those levels will really stay at that high level, but the current storm prediction forecasts anywhere between 39 to 73 mph. Be prepared either way!

5. Hurricanes activity this year is expected to be “above normal”

A typical storm season produces around 12 storms, both high-risk and mild. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is expecting up to 17 storms in 2017. We’re at the beginning of hurricane season in the south. So far, only Tropical Storm Cindy, in late June, touched down on the Gulf states. Tropical Storm Emily brings another fierce storm over mainland United States.

HollywoodLifers, are you in an area affected by Tropical Storm Emily? Stay safe!