‘Twilight’ Author Bringing New Supernatural Show To TV: 5 Things You Need To Know

‘Twilight’ author Stephenie Meyer has a new supernatural project headed to TV! She will be an EP on a new Starz show called ‘The Rook,’ and it sounds VERY interesting. Here are 5 things you need to know!

1. The Rook is based on a book! Stephenie Meyer, 43, didn’t write this one, though. The Rook is a 2012 novel by Australian author Daniel O’Malley. Daniel released a sequel to The Rook, titled Stiletto, in 2016. So there’s more than enough content for a show! Stephenie will be an executive producer on the TV adaptation, which will air on Starz.

2. Yes, the show does deal with the supernatural. The Rook follows a young woman named Myfanwy Thomas, who wakes up in a London park surrounded by dead bodies and with no memory of how she got there. She later learns that she’s a Rook, a high-level operative in a secret agency that protects the world from supernatural threats. But Myfanwy is also in danger and must go to great lengths to protect herself.

3. But The Rook sounds like it’s going to be way darker than Twilight. Yes, Twilight had vampires and werewolves. The Rook is going to be taking the supernatural element to a whole new level with this secret agency. Plus, waking up to a pile of dead bodies all around you is pretty dark!

4. The main character will be fierce — just like Bella Swan! At Starz’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said the main character will be “one of the most fascinating and thrilling female protagonists on television.” YAS! Girl power!

5. Will any of the Twilight cast be a part of the show? Cast members for The Rook have not yet been revealed. Kristen Stewart, 27, and Robert Pattinson, 31, are pretty busy these days, but when it comes to Hollywood, anything can happen!

