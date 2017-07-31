It’s almost time for school to start again (our condolences), but you know what that means? Tons of guys to have a total connection with this semester! So what type of dude is for you? Take our quiz to find out!

Sure, going back to school is a bummer, but hear us out on the advantages. So, you’re obviously upset that your endless beach days, sleeping in, and nights out with friends are coming to an end. But there are so many good days ahead of you when school starts! You get to spend hours with your friends, learn new things — and scope out the guys in your classes and on campus. Awesome, right?

You may be wondering, though — what kind of dude is worthy enough to steal my heart? There are a few types of guys you’ll encounter at school, and there’s bound to be at least one cute guy in the bunch. Besides the normies, you’ve got your classic jocks, the smarty pants/geeks, the alternative skater and punk dudes, and the artists: theater kids and band members. A guy for every day of the week basically! So, who should you date? Find out your true destiny (at least for this school year) by taking our quiz below!

Whether or not you’re a jock or punk, or don’t subscribe to a label, you’d be surprised how often opposites attract! Just think about some of the best teen shows of the last decade plus. On One Tree Hill, Nathan Scott was a jerk basketball player, who fell in love with his brainy tutor, Hailey James. On Glee, kids from all parts of the school came together for their love of singing. Theater geek Rachel Berry and former jock Finn Hudson were soulmates. You never know!

