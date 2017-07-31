TRL’s Officially Returning To MTV: Relive The Series’ 8 Biggest Moments Ever

OMG! MTV’s hit show from the late 90s and early 2000s, ‘Total Request Live,’ is being brought back to life, and we’re living for it! So that’s why we put together a list of the 8 most iconic moments from the series. See them here!

Remember when Mariah Carey had a bizarre breakdown during a 2001 episode of Total Request Live? How about when Britney Spears wiped sweat from Diddy‘s forehead while he ran on a treadmill throughout an entire episode? Those are just a couple of the most iconic moments that occurred during its 10-year run on MTV (1998-2008). In fact, there are almost too many to count, but to celebrate the return of the beloved show (Oct. 2) — which was just announced by MTV over the weekend — we put together a list of our 8 favorite moments ever! See them below.

1. Mariah Carey suffered a sever breakdown in 2001, but no one noticed anything was wrong with her until she appeared on an episode of TRL, during which she pushed around an ice cream cart and wore a spray-painted “Loverboy” t-shirt — one which she ended up taking off later in the show. “You are my therapy session, Carson. Every now and then somebody needs a little therapy, and today is that day for me,” she told host Carson Daly. “I just wanted one day off when I could go swimming and look at rainbows and eat ice cream and maybe, like, learn how to ride a bicycle,” she further explained. One week later, Mariah was hospitalized for exhaustion and an emotional breakdown.

2. Britney Spears has always been one of our favorite celebrities, but she won us over even more when she wiped the sweat from Diddy’s forehead during an episode of TRL. You see, Diddy decided to run on a treadmill for the entire duration of an episode, and at one point, Britney helped him out by wiping him down. Isn’t that so sweet?

3. Remember when Sophia Bush crashed Chad Michael Murray and Hilary Duff‘s interview? Chad and Hilary were busy promoting A Cinderella Story when Sophia surprised the audience to dish about her and Chad’s engagement! Sadly, the One Tree Hill co-stars got divorced shortly after getting married, but we still cherish this moment!

4. Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey often made appearances together on TRL, but there was one particular time that they brought us to tears! It was when they performed their duet, “Where You Are”. Even listening to it now gets us choked up. If only those two could have made their romance last…

5. If you’ll recall, Lindsay Lohan was once a singer. Yes, a singer. And honestly, she was really good. She even performed for the first time on TRL in 2006, singing “I Want You to Want Me,” and it was amazing. No, we’re not joking.

6. Destiny’s Child also used TRL as a platform to announce their breakup. In 2005, they appeared on an episode and relived some of the band’s greatest moments.

7. Britney Spears had another iconic moment on TRL, when she performed “Oops! I Did It Again” with LIVE VOCALS in 2000. It has always been one of her best performances ever, and let’s be honest — Britney was the princess of TRL — so it was hard not naming her in every spot on this list.

8. Oh yeah, and who could forget that time The Backstreet Boys released their 1999 album Millennium and shut down Times Square! Iconic.

