Tiny’s Sexiest Bikini Pics: 6 Times T.I.’s Longtime Love Dropped Jaws While Flashing Major Skin

Dangerous curves ahead! Tiny is looking hotter than ever, so we don’t blame her for showing off her bangin’ bikini bod. She’s been turning up the heat in sexy two-pieces and we’ve got the red-hot pics to prove it!

Work it, queen! The summer months have finally rolled in and celebrities are stripping down to soak up the rays by the pool or beach. Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, has been slaying the game in her sexy swimwear, turning heads with her hourglass curves and trend-setting style! The Xscape singer recently flaunted her fit physique in a snake print bikini during her getaway with T.I., 36, and their kids at the Bahamas. Taking to Instagram on July 29, the former reality star captioned the sexy pic, “Just a lil recap of my vacation in the Bahamas… 👑♋️💦💋.” See all of Tiny’s sizzling bikini-clad photos, here!

This is definitely not the first time she sent hearts racing by flashing major skin! Tiny looked absolutely flawless while posing in a frilled black and white monokini during a previous vacay with TIP. With her glowing makeup and chic braids, the reality star was serving up all sorts of swimwear style cues while enjoying the night sky. “What a great birthday I had here in St. Lucia at @LaderaResort having a little fun with this beautiful scenery,” she captioned the pics of herself in the spa. Tiny also celebrated her birthday on July 14, flaunting insane cleavage and her washboard abs for the special occasion!

While staying at the lavish resort, Tiny garnered thousands of likes while modeling high-fashion swimsuits. She enjoyed the gorgeous weather outside and posed in an icy blue bikini, featuring a polka-dotted design and skirt-style bottoms. T.I. was probably loving the views while staying on the Eastern Caribbean island! Tiny and her longtime love have been sparking rumors of a reconciliation with their recent outings, months after she filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. Whatever the case is, we’re glad to see her living it up to the max!

