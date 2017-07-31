T.I. Gushes Over ‘Sexy’ Tiny On 7th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Through Good & Bad We Stay Up’

T.I. and Tiny celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary together on July 31 and the pics are too cute! They wrote the sweetest messages to each other and shared epic throwbacks! So, is the divorce officially off?

On this very day in 2010, T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded wedding in Miami! Now, fast-forward to seven years later, and they have three biological children together —Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris and Heiress — and a history of wild and loving memories. And, although the two were set to divorce, with Tiny having filed in Dec. 2016, it looks like T.I. and Tiny may have chucked the papers in the trash! The pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on July 31, where they honored each other in sweet Instagram posts, which you can view, below!

“Mr. H,” as he referred to himself in his post, was the first to share sweet memories of the pair on Instagram. And, he made it seem like the two are back together! In a collage of photos from the day they said, “I do,” Tip wrote, “Happy 7th Anniversary Mrs H. Looking at these pics Seems like the time flew by.” The rest of his caption read: “Never a dull moment… Everyday we LIT!!!! Stay Making this Family shit look sexy. They ain’t never seen shit like US!!!! Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it’s unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up,whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for. With all my love… Mr.H”. Awe!

And, the love-fest wasn’t done there. Tiny took to Instagram right after Tip, where she shared an emotional video collage from their wedding day! “Still one of the Best most rememberable days of my life,” she gushed. “The day I walked down that isle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true [@troubleman31] because it was & still is wedding a girl could only dream for & still today Very hard to top. From [@iamjamiefoxx] singing me down the isle to The Great #ElDebarge singing at reception to my cake coming down frm the ceiling, to all our family & friends & super stars that showed up for our day. I could go on & on! Thx a million Mr. Harris & Happy 7th Anniversary”. Too cute!

Tiny’s video [above] features some of the celeb guest in attendance at the wedding, which was first officiated at a Miami courthouse and then celebrated with a ceremony at Miami’s Star Island. The celebs who were notably in attendance seven years ago included: Angela Simmons, Ashanti, Bow Wow, Diamond, Jermaine Dupri, Kim Porter, Lil Scrappy, Nelly, Rasheeda, and Usher. Antonia “Toya” Carter, Kandi Burruss and Monica were all bridesmaids. Jamie Foxx and El DeBarge serenaded the newlyweds before their guests were treated to a show of fireworks.

T.I. and Tiny’s touching tributes came right on the heels of their family vacation! The musicians — who’ve seemingly been working to repair their tumultuous relationship — vacationed with their kids in the Bahamas. T.I. even shared a family photo, where the Harris fam looked picture perfect in matching wetsuits.

When Tiny filed for divorce, back in Dec. 2016, things didn’t seem too bright for their future; especially, when Tip started to spend some time with Instagram model, Bernice Burgos. The two were rumored to be having an affair, which was the reported reason Tiny filed. However, Bernice has denied that she and Tip were ever romantically involved. In fact, she claimed their relationship was strictly business. So, the real question is, what’s the deal T.I. and Tiny?

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny are officially back together?