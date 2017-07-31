Robert Kirkman: ‘TWD’s ‘Fast-Paced’ Season 8 Will ‘Break’ Our Favorite Characters

Uh oh. ‘The Walking Dead’ creator, Robert Kirkman, dished all about the upcoming 8th season and revealed that the war our survivors are heading into will take it’s toll on the characters unlike anything else they’ve ever faced.

Robert Kirkman, 38, was a lone wolf for The Walking Dead panel at the TCAs on Saturday, July 29. While he openly discussed the intense upcoming season, set to premiere on October 27, he did the panel alone so that the show’s cast and crew could attend the funeral of stuntman John Bernecker. Robert addressed John’s death during the panel, too, telling reporters that what happened was a “freak accident” they are all “dealing” with privately. He also added that despite the tragedy, no storylines would be changed or affected by John’s death as production on the show continues.

As for what’s to come in season eight, Robert revealed plenty of tidbits to excite fans about the new episodes. “It’s a little early, but we all know it’s the all-out war story,” the creator shared. “So in Season 8 we’re trying to do a more fast-paced season, a more action-packed season, really focusing on momentum, and we feel like over the first seven seasons we kind of set all of the characters into place, and now it’s time to break them to a certain extent.” He also added that they will be “breaking a lot of new ground this season” while discussing that every season of TWD has felt like a completely different show. Hmm.

Oh, and that mysterious scene at the end of the trailer that shows Rick (Andrew Lincoln) appearing to wake up in a hospital bed as an old man? Don’t expect anyone — including Robert — to explain that just yet. “Scott Gimple will give me very harsh words if I were to comment on that in any way, but you’re supposed to be talking about that, and that is an intriguing tidbit that we did throw out there on purpose,” Robert said. “We’re hoping that people continue to question how that fits into the storyline and what it is. Comic book fans know where a scene that kind of looked like that would fall, but it also doesn’t seem like we would be getting to that just yet. You’ll just have to see.”

