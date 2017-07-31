‘Teen Wolf’ EP Drops Major Scoop On Series Finale, Who’s Not Coming Back & More

Bless you, Jeff Davis! The ‘Teen Wolf’ executive producer did a Q&A with fans before the season 6B premiere and spilled all kinds spoilers, including scoop on the final episode and more!

Teen Wolf fans have questions about the finale episodes, and EP Jeff Davis has answers. Jeff answered fan questions just before the season 6B premiere on July 30. He answered anything and everything. One major thing he revealed is that there’s going to be a flash forward in the series finale! He didn’t say anything else about the flash forward, but you can probably expect to see where your fave character end up years down the road. Jeff also tweeted that the last episode features “some of the best acting” Tyler Posey has done on the show. AH! Keeping with the series finale scoop, Jeff admitted that one of his “all time favorite scenes” of Shelley Hennig’s acting is in the final episode. We can’t wait to see!

While some of our fan favorites like Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes, and Charlie Carver will be reprising their roles as Derek, Jackson, and Ethan in the final episodes, not all of them could make it back. Jeff revealed that Arden Cho (Kira) and Daniel Sharman (Isaac) will not be returning in the final season. But Seth Gilliam will be back as Deaton! Speaking of Jackson, one fan asked how Jackson is going to react to Stiles and Lydia’s relationship. Jeff tweeted that it’s “definitely an awkward reunion for more than one reason.” Raise your hand if you can’t wait for that scene! Check out some of Jeff’s best tweets below!

The series finale will also be the show’s 100th episode. Teen Wolf airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

