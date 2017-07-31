‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jo’s Fiancee Vee Slams Kailyn For Getting Pregnant Again

Oh snap! Jo’s fiancee, Vee, dissed Kailyn pretty hard during the July 31 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ when the topic of Kail’s third pregnancy came up. Plus, Isaac broke down in tears after learning the news.

We love when our favorite TV shows bring the drama, and Teen Mom 2 never disappoints! For instance, during the July 31 episode, Kailyn finally started talking about her pregnancy on camera, which elicited a rather harsh response from Jo‘s fiancee, Vee. Vee wasn’t upset that Kailyn’s now talking about it on camera — she was more upset with the fact that Kailyn makes unfortunate life decisions… like getting pregnant for the third time by someone who’s not the father of her previous two children. “She should have just been with herself for a while. Like I just don’t understand why… it’s not just her life. Like she’s affecting everyone. She brought all of us [to Delaware], she’s doing all this s***. What the hell is she thinking?” Vee said after hearing Jo brought up the pregnancy. Even though Vee has a point, we’re happy Kailyn didn’t hear it — she would have lost her s***. Anyway, Isaac later started crying while out to dinner with Kailyn, Jo and Lincoln because he wants his mom and dad to live together again. It was sad to watch, but also heartwarming to see Lincoln comforting Isaac.

Elsewhere, Jenelle seemed to be getting along with Barbara for a while — they event spent Christmas together — but thanks to David trying to intervene in all of Jenelle’s phone conversations with her mom, that didn’t last very long. David was yelling curse words and just bad-mouthing Barbara every time he eavesdropped on one of their phone conversations. And then, when Jenelle called Barbara to ask if she could meet them somewhere close in order to trade Jace off, he caused even more drama. Unsurprisingly, Jenelle then got nasty to her mom because she always sides with her boyfriend at the time. Jenelle told Barbara that it was super annoying for her to have to drive so far to pick this kid up and then that kids up, etc., but she’s the one that decided to get pregnant three different times, right? Just saying…

Furthermore, Chelsea struggled with Aubree‘s behavior this week, as Aubree refused to sleep in her own bed. She said there were monsters in her room, so Cole and Chelsea created some monster spray to safeguard her bedroom. Even that didn’t help, though, and Aubree continued to be a crabby big sister. When Chelsea tried asking Aubree why her behavior changed after Watson was born, Aubree said she gets jealous when she has to go to bed and Chelsea and Cole get to stay awake with the baby. Aubree even got jealous when Watson smiled at Cole — she said the baby never smiles at her.

Leah also had to deal with some bad behavior this week, when Addie cried over not spending enough time with her dad, Jeremy. But it was also her birthday, so she eventually calmed down. Side note — were we the only ones living for Gracie refusing to say happy birthday? That girl is going to get her own spinoff one day!

Finally, Briana is still dealing with the aftermath of her breakup with Luis. She called up an adoption agency to get some information, so she still seems to be toying with the idea of giving her baby away. Then, when Luis sent her a text about “missing” her, Briana’s sister told her to tell him to get some lotion and use his hand. Yuck.

