‘Superhuman’ Judge Christina Milian Reveals Her Own Epic Ability Ahead Of Season Finale

Everyone knows Christina Milian is talented, but do you know what her truly epic skill is? The ‘Superhuman’ judge spoke to HollywoodLife.com before the show’s July 31 finale and the secret ability she revealed is everything!

Christina Milian, 35, is a single parent to her adorable 7-year-old daughter Violet, and she takes her role as a mother very seriously. In fact, after watching tons of people compete on the new FOX TV series Superhuman, she actually believes the way she handles being a mom is her “superhuman” ability. “I have to say, I can multitask,” the judge told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in an interview ahead of the show’s July 31 finale. “Being a mom is kind of like a big skill. Once your child is born, it’s something new for you. I think my energy [is superhuman]. Sometimes I’ve just got a lot of energy. Multitasking and my ability to use my energy are my talents.”

The singer has been known to post many adorable pics and videos of Violet to social media, whether they are traveling for fun or she’s accompanying her mama to work. “We get it done quick so we can move on,” Christina said of her prioritizing her time with Violet while she’s working. “I really try to include Violet in everything.” That is definitely a tough thing for any parent to do, so superhuman multitasking and energy surly comes in handy!

Aside from her epic ability to crush mom duty, Christina revealed she has an incredible talent for laughing off embarrassment. “I feel like it’s kind of my outlook on life when it comes to malfunctions,” she said, addressing the hilarious nip slip she suffered on the beach in Miami on July 22. “You take some and keep it moving. When it comes to life and laughter, I laugh everything off. What am I gonna do? I have a body, everybody has a body, literally, everybody. Things like that happen. But at the end of the day I’m gonna keep moving. I’m in the ocean with a lot of water you know,” she said laughing. Click here to see Christina’s sexiest looks ever.

Christina puts her sense of humor to good use while judging Superhuman with Mike Tyson and Dr. Rahul Jandial. The show, hosted by Kal Penn, tests the abilities of everyday people to use their very extraordinary skills to win a $50,000 grand prize. “In each episode, five contestants who possess a distinct, nearly super-human ability in fields such as memory, hearing, taste, touch, smell, sight and more are challenged to push their skills to the limit, yet only one will take home the title of Superhuman and the $50,000 grand prize,” the tagline reads. The finale of Superhuman airs Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Christina’s amazing ability to power through mom duty? Let us know below!