Casey Affleck’s Wife Summer Phoenix Files For Divorce From Oscar Winner

It’s over! While actor Casey Affleck, 41, and wife Summer Phoenix, 36, have been separated since March of 2016, she decided to officially pull the plug on their marriage by filing for divorce on July 31. In court papers obtained by E! News, Summer — the younger sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix, 42, — cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. The former couple have two sons Indiana Affleck, 13, and 9-year-old Atticus Affleck and she’s asking for joint physical and legal custody of their children, in addition to spousal support from Casey.

The pair began dating in the late ’90s after being introduced by Joaquin after he co-starred with Casey in 1995’s Nicole Kidman drama To Die For. They became engaged in 2003 and married on June 3, 2006 in Savannah, Georgia. While they privately separated in early 2015, they didn’t make the news public until over a year later. At the time their split was announced, Casey said of Summer, “She’s the best. We’re very good friends and I love her.” He then went on to date actress Floriana Lima, 36, once the public was aware of the split.

Casey was the toast of the 2016-17 awards season for his heartbreaking role in Manchester by the Sea, which nabbed him nearly every trophy out there including the 2017 Best Actor Oscar. While Summer wasn’t by his side for the big events, he gave her a shout-out at the Jan. 2017 Golden Globes during his Best Actor acceptance speech.

He told the audience “Despite how I might think that I’m in charge at my house, it’s my kids that give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people that live publicly to let me travel for months at a time. I love you Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much. And to their mom that gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had. Thank you very much, I love you.” The last time the couple attended an event publicly was in 2014.

