15 Outfits Kendall Jenner & More Prove Can Easily Transition From Summer To Fall

Although it’s still hot, fall — aka a fashionista’s fav season — is around the corner! For those who can’t WAIT to wear boots & jackets, here are 15 looks that’ll satisfy your fall fashion craving while still keeping you cool.

While summer may be the season of bikinis, dining al fresco, and endless ice cream, autumn is undoubtedly all about pumpkin spice everything, cozy chilly nights, and — fashion! Every fashion lover knows fall is THE season to bust out your most versatile looks and get use out of not only your jackets, but also your mini skirts. But for those of you who have already, impatiently, dug your booties out from under your bed, we pulled together some super stylish fall-inspired looks that will hold you over while it’s still sweltering outside. Click through the gallery above for major fashion inspo — and prepare to get overly psyched for fall!

When it comes to dressing for fall in 75-plus-degree heat, it’s important to layer and think about proportions. All the celeb photos in the above gallery were taken in July 2017, and while each outfit perfectly suits summer temps, they’ll also easily transition into fall 2017. The secret to such a versatile look is wearing one obviously-autumn piece, and pairing it with summery clothing/accessories in fall colors (think neutrals or jewel tones) and fall textures (i.e. suede or leather.) Kendall Jenner, 21, proved on July 27 in NYC that she has this simple formula down pat when she rocked an oversized sweatshirt (so fall) with a suede mini skirt in olive green and black leather ankle-strap sandals. Can’t you totally see her wearing this in October too? Click here to see more pics of Kendall Jenner’s style.

As Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Lucy Hale, 28, showed earlier this month, you can still make your shorts work for fall by wearing them with something long-sleeved up top. For example, Kourt was able to get use out of a gorgeous oversized blazer in July by pairing it with denim cut-off shorts — pretty brilliant, right? We love how her ensemble effortlessly works in both summer AND fall. Lucy took a similar approach and got her autumn fashion on in a frilly, romantic long-sleeved blouse and embroidered booties, which was possible because she paired them with short shorts in the LA July heat.

Other key pieces that can easily be worn in both summer and fall include maxi/midi dresses — wear with sneakers or booties for an autumn vibe — leather jackets, breezy blouses, and light-weight dusters. Especially in the evening, a leather jacket is the perfect thing to throw on over a sexy mini dress — just take your style cue from Hailey Baldwin, 20. As for blouses, Gigi Hadid, 22, made her airy button-down work wonders in July by wearing it with light-wash denim and easy leather slides. And let’s be real, no one knows how to rock a slip dress for autumn better than Rihanna, 29. She paired her slinky metallic frock with a matching silk duster in July, and just like that embodied summer-to-fall fashion with one look.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving these celeb summer-to-fall looks? Are you feeling majorly inspired for autumn?