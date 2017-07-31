Steph & Ayesha Curry Proudly Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary: Cute Pics & Video

Relationship goals! Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on July 30 with a romantic dinner! The pair gushed over each other with sweet messages and we can take you inside their night out!

Steph and Ayesha Curry continue to prove why they’re one of our favorite Hollywood couples! The 2x NBA Champion, 29, and the seasoned chef/author, 28, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on July 30, and their date night was too cute. The pair enjoyed a romantic dinner, where they snapped photos of each other with their celebratory, chocolate dessert. In adorable photos, both Steph and Ayesha posed with six fingers in the air, next to their sweet treat. Watch the epic video below, and check out their pics!

The couple, who are very candid on social media, took to Instagram for some more anniversary love. Ayesha posted a photo where she and Steph stood behind an anniversary cake, with their wedding photo projected on a screen next to them. Ayesha wrote the cutest message for Steph next to the photo [which you can see below]. “Literal then and now!” she wrote. “Happy 6th wedding anniversary my love! I don’t know where the time has gone. It definitely feels like just yesterday, except we have two babies and lack of sleep to show for it! Not to mention a ton of bomb memories. I love you so darn much that there’s not much I can say here because it won’t nearly amount to how I feel. “The man is the head, the woman is the neck and she can turn the head anyway she like.” kidding! But goodness do you put up with my antics. And for that I love you 20x infinity.” The duo have been in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, on an NBA tour after Steph took home his second title against the Cavs. And, it appears as though their friends in Seoul showered them with anniversary love.

Then, Steph took to Instgram to post a video that showed him and Ayesha all smiles while jamming to a song. “My woman! My life! My everything!” he wrote. “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.” Proverbs‬ ‭18:22‬ Thank you for making me a better person each and every day! I love you. Happy Anniversary baby…” Awe! Happy Anniversary to the Curry’s!

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your well wishes for the Curry’s in the comments below!