‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: Max Fights For His Life After Jonathan Attacks

What the heck is going on with Shadowhunters on July 31!? It seems like everything bad that could happen, did happen, and we’re still reeling from it. Last week we left off with Izzy and Alec’s little brother Max discovering the truth about Sebastian — that he’s really Jonathan! After he called him out, Jonathan slams Max’s head against a desk and leaves him for dead. Max manages to crawl to Izzy’s room, where she finds him unconscious and spewing blood. Click here to see pics of the show.

Magnus and Alec are fighting because Alec didn’t tell Magnus about the Clave not having the Soul Sword. Luke and Magnus visit with Seelie Queen to discuss uniting, but she wants them to break the accords with the Clave to start a war. Luke doesn’t seem into it, and Magnus says he needs some time to decide. She gives him a flower and tells him that once all of the petals turn black, he’s out of time to make a choice. He spends the day reminiscing on his relationship with Alec, and still comes running when Alec needs help with Max. However, after Max wakes up (yes, he wakes up), Magnus drops a bomb on Alec, telling him they can’t be together because it’s clouding his judgement regarding the other warlocks. So Malec is dead? Say it ain’t so!

While most of the Shadowhunters are attending to Max, Jace and Clary are trying to stop Jonathan, who they assume is still in the Institute. Jonathan (as Sebastian) kills tons of guards and finally gets the Mortal Mirror. However, before he leaves Clary finds him and tells him that she came up with a plan to figure out who Jonathan is: she used part of Izzy’s whip to create a test. Jonathan doesn’t even flinch while holding the item, but Clary is still suspicious. She follows him into an elevator to look at his hand and realizes it’s him. She stabs him, but he grabs her face and pulls out the knife. Just in the nick of time she grabs the mirror and busts out of the elevator as he runs away empty-handed.

While all of this is going on at the Institute, Luke is dealing with his rogue pack member Russell, who is turning mundanes into werewolves to grow his pack. Luckily, Luke defeats him in a duel, bringing all of the wolves back to his own pack, but not before another mundane was turned. Maia helps the new guy, and also opens up to Simon about her past… then they kissed! At least one good thing came out of this episode. However, it gets worse right at the end, when Luke’s partner bugs his den and finds out that he’s a werewolf! We can’t wait to see what happens with that, next week on Monday at 8pm on Freeform.

