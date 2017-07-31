Kourtney Kardashian Forgives Scott Disick For Partying Spree: Getting Back Together?

After months of drama, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are finally back to a good place in their relationship…but does it mean they’re getting back together romantically?

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was livid with Scott Disick, 33, after he spent weeks partying in Cannes and at home in L.A. back in May and June. However, after a family vacation to Nantucket, which included lots of bonding and very serious conversations, she’s forgiven him and they’re back on good terms, according to a new TMZ report. The site claims that Kourtney laid out a series of ground rules for Scott, letting him know that partying is off limits and that he can’t get jealous if she’s dating someone else. This doesn’t mean that the two are getting back together romantically, though — TMZ’s source says that any hopes of a romantic reunion are over, but Kourt and Scott are on-board to co-parent their three kids as best as they can. After the 33-year-old’s partying spiral, Kourt reportedly banned him from spending time with the kids, but he seems to be seeing them more and more recently.

Although Scott seems to have toned down the partying, he’s still been out and about quite a bit recently, spending a lot time with Bella Thorne. However, the 19-year-old has made it clear that the pair are nothing more than good friends. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s relationship status with Younes Bendjima, 24, is still uncertain, but when they do spend time together, it definitely seems to be hot and heavy! Remember: Scott’s bender in May came after Kourt and Younes were photographed packing on PDA in Cannes, so the romance is clearly a sore spot for him — but it looks like he’s going to have to let that jealousy go if he wants to be on good terms with his ex!

We last saw Kourt and Younes together when they took a Fourth of July vacation to St. Tropez earlier this month, and the reality star looked happier than ever while goofing off with her man on the trip. Look away, Scott!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Scott will ever get back together?